Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Raytheon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,768,477,000 after acquiring an additional 212,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,502,223,000 after acquiring an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,975,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,074,000 after purchasing an additional 334,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

