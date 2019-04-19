Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of First Data by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDC opened at $25.12 on Friday. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

