Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $172,160.52 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 18,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $172,160.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,016,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,086,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,247 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $75,460.05.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,220 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $20,202.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,772 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $98,779.24.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

