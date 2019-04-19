Traders Sell PACCAR (PCAR) on Strength (PCAR)

Investors sold shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $24.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.74 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PACCAR had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. PACCAR traded up $0.32 for the day and closed at $71.44

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,041,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,684,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $97,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,128 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 571,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

