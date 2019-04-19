Traders Sell Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) on Strength (GOVT)

Investors sold shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) on strength during trading on Friday. $11.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.13 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $25.00

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,480,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702,347 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,655,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after purchasing an additional 550,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,022,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) on Strength (GOVT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/traders-sell-ishares-u-s-treasury-bond-etf-govt-on-strength-govt.html.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.