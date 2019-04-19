Traders Sell Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) on Strength (XLP)

Traders sold shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $47.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $183.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.78 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $56.82

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2977 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 84.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,342,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,319,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

