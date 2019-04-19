Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,762,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,017,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

