Traders Buy Xilinx (XLNX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $147.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.98 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Xilinx had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Xilinx traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $134.95

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 206.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

