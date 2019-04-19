Traders Buy Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $76.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.90 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NXP Semiconductors had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. NXP Semiconductors traded down ($0.58) for the day and closed at $100.59

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

