Traders Buy Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $404.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $299.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.73) for the day and closed at $73.19

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,743,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/traders-buy-shares-of-merck-co-inc-mrk-on-weakness-3.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.