Traders Buy Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $404.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $299.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.73) for the day and closed at $73.19
MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,743,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
