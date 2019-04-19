Traders Buy Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $205.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $156.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.48 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Abbott Laboratories had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Abbott Laboratories traded down ($3.50) for the day and closed at $72.88

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 75,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $5,953,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,711,060.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

