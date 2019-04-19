Traders Buy ServiceNow (NOW) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $177.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ServiceNow had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. ServiceNow traded down ($3.58) for the day and closed at $236.23Specifically, insider David Schneider sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $306,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,657 shares of company stock valued at $52,450,458. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.00, a PEG ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,816,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 193,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

