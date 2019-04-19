Traders Buy Newmont Mining (NEM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $1,567.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,479.14 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Newmont Mining had the highest net in-flow for the day. Newmont Mining traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $34.18

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Newmont Mining’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $44,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,142.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $143,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,194. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 126,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

