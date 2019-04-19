Traders Buy High Volume of Eastman Chemical Put Options (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,102 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 256,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 203.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 92.1% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

