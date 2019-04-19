Traders Buy Comerica (CMA) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $85.00. $48.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.15 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Comerica had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Comerica traded down ($1.01) for the day and closed at $78.25

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $89,893,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,848,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 1,056,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Comerica by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,758,000 after buying an additional 972,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after buying an additional 881,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/traders-buy-comerica-cma-on-weakness-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.