TopBuild Corp (BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. TopBuild reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $659,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $860,952.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,929.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TopBuild has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $87.21.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

