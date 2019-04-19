Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,280,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,214,000 after purchasing an additional 944,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,025.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 560,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,916,000 after purchasing an additional 554,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.83 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/tompkins-financial-corp-increases-stake-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.