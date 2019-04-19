TMAC Resources (TMR) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.59.

Shares of TMR stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$3.91. 8,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market cap of $466.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMAC Resources will post 0.630000027113925 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

