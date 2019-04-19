Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Timberland Bancorp worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 265,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 3,088.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $31,084.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $355,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/timberland-bancorp-inc-tsbk-holdings-reduced-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.