Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIF. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.78.

Shares of TIF opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $841,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,466 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

