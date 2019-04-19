Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,567 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American International Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

American International Group stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

