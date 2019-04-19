Tiaa Fsb Sells 12,269 Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (ESBA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

Get Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES alerts:

Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

WARNING: “Tiaa Fsb Sells 12,269 Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (ESBA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/tiaa-fsb-sells-12269-shares-of-empire-state-realty-op-lp-unit-series-es-esba.html.

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.