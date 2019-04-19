Tiaa Fsb Has $871,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of HALO opened at $15.97 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

