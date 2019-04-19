Tiaa Fsb Has $567,000 Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 8,062 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $448,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,316 shares of company stock worth $4,235,474 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

