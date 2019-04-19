THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (TBRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.27

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV (NASDAQ:TBRG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 106000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $12,387,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

