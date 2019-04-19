THETA (THETA) Price Up 6.6% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX and Bithumb. THETA has a market cap of $105.97 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.23 or 0.11751734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001018 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024884 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013845 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, WazirX, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Hotbit, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

