Theratechnologies Inc (TH) Senior Officer Jocelyn Lafond Sells 2,000 Shares

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) Senior Officer Jocelyn Lafond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.12, for a total transaction of C$14,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,480.

TH traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.03. The company had a trading volume of 220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million and a PE ratio of -143.47. Theratechnologies Inc has a twelve month low of C$6.72 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theratechnologies stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

