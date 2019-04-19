TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TXMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.06. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

