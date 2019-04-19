The Coca-Cola’s (KO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,166,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,745,267. The company has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,512,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,040 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

