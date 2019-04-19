Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,661,000 after buying an additional 337,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,252,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,619,000 after buying an additional 313,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,548,000 after buying an additional 579,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $785,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

