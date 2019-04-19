Tenet Healthcare (THC) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) received a $24.00 price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533,313 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.