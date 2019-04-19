Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353,877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,725 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,218,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

