Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,639 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Vertical Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

