Telenav (TNAV) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

TNAV opened at $6.09 on Friday. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $286.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 93.98% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $57.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 37,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $229,337.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 257,251 shares of company stock worth $1,453,157 in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telenav by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Telenav by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telenav by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Telenav by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

