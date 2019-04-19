Teleflex (TFX) Given New $309.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $287.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.13.

Shares of TFX opened at $277.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $309.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,401.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,375,760. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

