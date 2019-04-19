Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €1.60 ($1.86) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.15 ($3.66).

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

TC1 stock opened at €1.91 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.18. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.51. Tele Columbus has a 1 year low of €1.48 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of €8.22 ($9.56).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.