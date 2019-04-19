TC Pipelines (TCP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Pipelines from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TC Pipelines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Pipelines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC Pipelines by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after purchasing an additional 600,824 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,203,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,475 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $6,671,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 752.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

