TapImmune (TPIV) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Head to Head Review

TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TapImmune and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TapImmune N/A N/A N/A VBI Vaccines -1,895.74% -68.48% -50.79%

10.9% of TapImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of TapImmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TapImmune and VBI Vaccines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TapImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VBI Vaccines $3.36 million 57.26 -$63.60 million ($0.97) -2.03

TapImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VBI Vaccines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TapImmune and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TapImmune 0 0 1 0 3.00 VBI Vaccines 0 0 2 0 3.00

TapImmune currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.05%. VBI Vaccines has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 432.99%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than TapImmune.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats TapImmune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TapImmune

TapImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease. The company offers TPIV100/110 Peptide vaccine, which has completed phase I human clinical trials, used for the treatment of HER2/neu+ breast cancer; and TPIV200 Peptide vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of folate alpha/triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer. It also focuses on developing PolyStart, a DNA expression technology, which is in pre-clinical stage to enhance the function of killer T-cells (CD8+) and helper T-cells (CD4+) applied in prime and boost vaccine methodology. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus. It is also developing cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate for infectious disease; and glioblastoma multiforme vaccine candidate for immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

