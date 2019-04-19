Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,229,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,513 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,825,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,713,000 after acquiring an additional 764,351 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,640,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,415,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,838 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,770,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.