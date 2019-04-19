Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.24 Million

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post $59.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $43.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $284.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $286.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $350.21 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $362.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 23.14%.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $79,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,740. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

