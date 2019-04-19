Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1,644.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tableau Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Tableau Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DATA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of Tableau Software stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $250,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,132,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $11,412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

