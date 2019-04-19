Switch (SWCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.82.

SWCH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.05. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 97.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 53.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 133,601 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Switch by 5,470.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 441,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

