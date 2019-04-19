Switch Inc (SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.05. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.