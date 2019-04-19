Svb Leerink Weighs in on Pacira Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Svb Leerink dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of PCRX opened at $36.81 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $95.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 933,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 600,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 318,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to surgeons and anesthesiologists in the United States. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology, primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

