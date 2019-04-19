SURETY (SURE) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, SURETY has traded flat against the US dollar. SURETY has a total market capitalization of $84,063.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SURETY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SURETY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00457082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.01118108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00209757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001601 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SURETY Profile

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,463,069 tokens. SURETY’s official message board is medium.com/theheartilab . SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab . SURETY’s official website is ico.surety.ai

SURETY Token Trading

SURETY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SURETY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SURETY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SURETY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SURETY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.