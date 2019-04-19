Super League Gaming’s (SLGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGG. National Securities started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 142,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,625. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

