Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $9.19 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $713.52 million, a P/E ratio of 153.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 185,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.