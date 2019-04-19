Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,985 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS by 21.1% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of CBS by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 472,042 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBS by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 323,487 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CBS by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 466,687 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBS opened at $52.39 on Friday. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

