Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,013 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,951.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 55,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 165,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,013 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-sells-2013-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.