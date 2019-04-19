Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,732 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 519,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

